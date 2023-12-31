Last hours to cash it in! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about your new gifts. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

You already know that one of the best distribution events ends shortly:

Code to get shiny Lucario: SH1NYBUDDY until January 3 until 23:59 UTC

And these are the steps To follow to redeem codes:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select 'Poképortal', then 'Mystery Gift' Select 'Get with Code/Password' and enter the code to claim your gift

All Mystery Gift codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple (2023)

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

New trailer for the DLC The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple