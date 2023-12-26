The Epic Games Store Christmas promotion continues and there are only a few hours left until the platform's new free title is revealed.

Epic Games Store is starring in one of the best promotions of the entire year, through which 17 free games are being offered to all users of the digital platform of the creators of Fortnite. A leak was recently revealed through which they may have known some of the upcoming games that will be given awayalthough if we focus on certainties we have to hurry, since the title currently available is facing its last hours in said format.

We refer to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, the free Epic Games Store game announced yesterday. If you haven't gotten it yet, you better do it as soon as possible, since at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, December 26, the next title will be announced, so the promotion related to this proposal will no longer be available. Remember that, once you add it to your catalog, will be yours foreverso you can enjoy it at any time.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition includes the base game and all additional content, making it the definitive way to play Obsidian Entertainment's famed RPG. This remastered work of art has been optimized to deliver the best possible version of The Outer Worlds… even if you decide to play this acclaimed RPG with the worst possible version of your character. After decades of sleeping, You wake up on a colony ship that has been lost while en route to the edge of the galaxy and find yourself in the middle of an intricate conspiracy that threatens to destroy it.. Explore the various planets and locations of Alcyone, including the mysterious asteroid Gorgon and the brand-new distilleries of Eridanos. As you encounter various factions, all hungry for power, the personality you decide to adopt will determine how this character-driven story unfolds. In the colony equations, you are the unforeseen variable.

Therefore, do not miss the opportunity to get a great game like The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition for free through the Epic Games Storealthough you will only have until 16:59h (Spanish peninsular time) today so you can get it before it's too late.

