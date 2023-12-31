The platform says goodbye to 2023 with one of last year's big launches free for a few more hours.

Epic Games Store closes the year with a triple A gift

A Christmas full of gifts is what has been proposed Epic Games Store this year, having already exceeded 10 free games with the intention of continuing to offer more in the coming days. It is true that the gifts are very varied, from well-known titles and even triple A to indies or proposals launched a few years ago. However, current free game is one of the big releases of 2022.

Until today, Sunday, December 31 at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), Epic Games Store permite descargar gratis Saints Row, remake of the open world, action and adventure saga created and developed by Volition. This new installment, developed by Deep Silver Volition, arrived in summer 2022 for €69.99 and is free for only a few more hours.

Saints Row welcomes Santo Ileso, a dynamic fictional city in the American Southwest. In a world plagued by crime, a group of young friends start their own criminal business, on the way to the peak of their own success. Players take on Los Panteros, Los Idols and Marshall as they build an empire on the streets of Santo Ileso and fight for control of the city.

Epic Games Store has Christmas offers until January 10

While today at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) the free game on the Epic Games Store will change, it will be until next January 10 at 5:00 p.m. when you can access the platform's Christmas offers, which has thousands of discounted games, Epic discount coupons of 33%, a 10% increase in rewards from Epic, and more surprises. Meanwhile, Steam also has winter sales, as does GOG and its five Christmas gifts.

