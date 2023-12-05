If you have not yet taken advantage of the Ubisoft promotion that allows you to get Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for free, you have time to do so for just a few more hours.

We talk to you about everyone practically every day. the free content offered for PC players, highlighting the free Steam titles or the weekly offers from the Epic Games Store, among many others. However, it is less common for an official platform to offer one of its titles free of charge, forever and for a limited time. That is precisely what has been happening for a few days in Ubisoft Storealthough the promotion is about to finish.

Thus, If you have not yet claimed Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC through the French company’s store, you better do it as soon as possiblesince starting tomorrow, 6th of December, the promotion will end and the game will return to its usual price in the Ubisoft digital store. Once you claim it, will be yours forever and you can play it whenever you want through the aforementioned platform. It is one of the most interesting games in the series, so you don’t lose anything by giving it a try.

Download Assassin’s Creed Syndicate FREE for PC

Assassin's Creed Syndicate, gratis para PC gracias a Ubisoft Store

London, 1868. In the midst of the Industrial Revolution, lead your secret organization and influence the fight against those who exploit the unprotected in the name of progress: you will be Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin. Use your skills to help those who see their rights trampled by advancement and progress. You’ll stop at nothing to bring justice to the streets of London, whether it’s freeing children used as slaves in factories or stealing precious items from enemy ships. To claim London for the people, you will need an army. As a gang leader, strengthen your camp and convince members of other gangs to join your cause so you can take the city from the Templars.

Therefore, Don’t forget to get your copy of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate completely free now thanks to Ubisoft until tomorrow, December 6, so you better hurry up and don’t leave it for later.

