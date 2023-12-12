The promotion that unites Steam and Fanatical to give away one of the video games in their catalog is about to end, so you better hurry up to claim it.

Los free games They are raining on the different PC title platforms, so all Epic Games Store players can continue to claim their weekly games, while GOG players can keep one of the games in their catalog forever. However, Steam is the master platform in this field and after announcing its new free to play proposals, it is now facing its last hours for one of its most special promotions.

In this way, if you have not yet obtained the video game Desolateyou better add it to your Steam title library as soon as possible, since it will only be available until tomorrow, December 13, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) in free format. The only thing you will have to do is Sign up for the Fanatical newsletter, since it is from where you can obtain this title. Once you do it, will be permanently added to your catalog of proposals on the Valve platform so you can play it whenever you want.

Desolate, the free Steam game through Fanatical, only available for a few hours

Desolate is a first-person survival game. RJoin up to 4 players to form an investigation team and explore an open world full of mysteries and unsolved questions, or do it on your own. Two years ago, Granichny Island became the epicenter of a large-scale disaster of unknown origin. The group “The New Light” covered up this catastrophic event, and now seeks to correct the consequences as much as they can. A massive campaign is underway, during which the so-called “Volunteers”, most of whom have never carried a weapon in their hands, are sent to Granichny. Your mission is Investigate paranormal activities on the island, gather information, and carry out dangerous tasks, all while trying to right the wrongs of the past.. None of them are prepared for what is coming.

Download Desolate for FREE on Steam

Therefore, don’t miss this great opportunity to add a new video game forever to your Steam catalog and Get Desolate now before next December 13 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

