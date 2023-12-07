Epic Games Store users still have a few extra hours to get their two weekly free games.

Today is Thursday and although the gala de The Game Awards 2023 It is the most important event of the day, given its relevance in terms of the awards ceremony and the announcements it can bring together, that does not mean that the rest of the sector stops. Thus, Epic Games Store It is already preparing to announce its new weekly free games and activate those already announced. But, as you well know, the triad of news is completed with the titles to which They have very few hours left available in this format.

Thus, if at this point you have not yet claimed Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation for free through your Epic Games Store account, you better do it as soon as possible. Today, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) will be the moment in which they are no longer available in this free format to give way to GigaBash and Predecessor, the new free games on the platform. Remember that, once you claim them, They will forever join your library and you can enjoy them whenever you want.

Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation, free for just a few hours on the Epic Games Store

Jitsu Squad is a 4-player cooperative beat ’em up game with fast, cartoony action and wacky, chaotic battles. It has the accessibility and classic mechanics of games like Streets of Rage and Final Fight, but with the speed and intensity of fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom II, Dragonball FighterZ and Super Smash Bros.

Download Jitsu Squad for FREE on the Epic Games Store

LThrow your opponents against walls or into the air and then pounce on them with a barrage of dizzying blows in this fabulous fighting game. Choose from 14 characters with unique play styles. Battle in 1v1 matches, team up with other fighters, or embrace the chaos of free-for-all modes.

Descarga Mighty Fight Federation GRATIS en Epic Games Store

Therefore, Don’t forget to get Jitsu Squad and Mighty Fight Federation totally free through the Epic Games Store before this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) when they will be replaced by GigaBash and Predecessor.

