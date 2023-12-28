Epic Games Store continues incessantly with its promotion of free games for Christmas and the last of them faces its final hours.

Past the equator the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion through which 17 free games will be offered to all users, there are still many titles to be released. In this way, the action in the digital store of the creators of Fortnite does not stop, so the announcement of the new game is already being prepared that will take over from the one that is currently available, which can still be claimed for a few more hours.

Therefore, if you have not yet obtained Cursed to Golf, the new free game on the Epic Games Store, you better go for it before it's too late. And the digital store will withdraw the promotion at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) this afternoon to give way to the next free game, so there is not much time. Once you claim it, as usual, it will be added to your catalog forever of proposals from the digital store, allowing you to play it whenever you want without any type of limitation.

Descarga Cursed to Golf GRATIS en Epic Games Store

Cursed to Golf, free on the Epic Games Store for only a few hours

Cursed to Golf offers a new take on the golf and roguelike subgenres. Complete a hole without exceeding par if you don't want the curse to take you back to the beginning of the course. To increase the challenge, the courses not only contain bunkers and difficult areas, but are also full of crazy obstacles such as high-powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters and a lot of other things. All very appropriate for this very twisted version of the classic sport! Playing golf for all eternity in Golf Purgatory has its benefits too! Use the bird's eye view to have a complete view of the entire field and discover the tests that await you. Is your pair counter running out? Luckily, there are gold and silver idols on every hole, smashing them with a cinematic flourish will fill your shots.

Therefore, Don't miss the opportunity to get Cursed to Golf right nowthe new free game from the Epic Games Store that It will only be available until 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) today, December 28, at which time it will be replaced by the next title that will be released in the Christmas promotion.

