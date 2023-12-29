Christmas is a time of gifts and stress for many, who between family commitments and vacations often leave shopping until the last minute. For them especially and for any user, this week's Bargain Hunting comes loaded with top-notch products on offer. We see.

Television and sound

Philips 55OLED718





This TV Philips It has a price of 934.15 euros on Amazon, which means 180 euros less than its previous price of 1,113.94 euros. Shipping is free and you will receive it before Reyes.

It has a screen OLED of 55 inches with 4K UHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz with compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Comes with operating system Google TVa sound power of 20 W with Dolby Atmos and four ports HDMI 2.1.

Philips 4K OLED Ambilight TV|OLED718|55 Pulgadas|UHD 4K|120 Hz|P5 AI Picture Engine|HDR10+|Google Smart TV|Dolby Atmos|Altavoces 20 W|Soporte|Prime|Netflix|Youtube|Google Assistant|Alexa|

Samsung TQ75QN85C





In My Electro this model Neo QLED de Samsung It has a spectacular offer after previously costing 2,459 euros. Now it can be yours for 1,499 euros with shipping costs included, which means a total reduction of 960 euros.

It has a screen 75 inches with 4K UHD resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is compatible with HDR10+ decoder. It comes equipped with speakers that offer 60 W of power compatible with surround technology Dolby Atmos. Your operating system is Tizen 7.0 and among its ports it has four HDMI 2.1.

SAMSUNG TV Neo QLED 4K 2023 75QN85C Smart TV de 75″ con Quantum Matrix Technology, Procesador Neo QLED 4K con IA, Neo Quantum HDR, 60W con Dolby Atmos® y Smart powered by Tizen

Sony WF-1000XM5





These headphones Sony They have an official price in El Corte Inglés of 319.99 euros and previously cost 299 euros. Now they have a discount of 100 euros which leaves them at 199 euros with shipping or store pickup at no additional cost.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are a model with noise cancellation and compact and lightweight in-ear design. They have 8.4 mm drivers and offer high-resolution sound and support for the LDAC codec. They have touch control, connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 and water resistance. They reach up to eight hours of playback with noise cancellation ongoing up to 12 hours without it.

Smartphones and sports watches

Google Pixel 8





With a previous price on MediaMarkt of 759 euros, this Google Pixel 8 gets a reduction of 113.85 euros When you put it in the cart, it costs 645 euros with shipping at no additional cost. Additionally, by purchasing the Pixel 8, you get 50 euros off the Pixel Watch.

The Google Pixel 8 has a screen Super Actua 6.7-inch OLED Display, 120 Hz of refresh rate and mount the Google Tensor G3. It is the version with a 8GB RAM and internal storage 256 GB. Its 5,500 mAh battery offers between six or seven hours of screen time and comes with the Android 14 operating system. For its wireless connections it has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.35G y NFC.

Google Pixel 8 Obsidiana, 256 GB, 8 GB RAM, 6.2 ” OLED Full HD+, Google Tensor G3, 4.575 mAh, Android

OnePlus 11





It is OnePlus 11 It had a previous cost of 845 euros. Now you have 159 euros discountso it remains at 685 euros with fast shipping and no additional cost.

The OnePlus 11 has a screen AMOLED 6.7 inch LTPO y 120 Hz soft drink rate. Mount the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 con 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As for cameras, their main sensor is 50 MP, with the 48 MP wide angle. Its battery offers six and a half hours of screen time and spectacular fast charging that In 20 minutes it fully charges the terminal. Complete your operating system configuration Android 13 and WiFi 6 wireless connections, Bluetooth 5.3 y NFC.

OnePlus 11 5G with 16GB RAM and 256GB memory with 3rd generation Hasselblad Camera for mobile – 2 year manufacturer's warranty – Eternal Green [EU version]

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar





It is Garmin It previously cost 749.99 euros in El Corte Inglés. Now it can be purchased for 629 euros, which is a savings of 120 euros with shipping or collection in stores at no additional cost.

Has 1.4 inch touch screen and you can control the device using its buttons for quick access. This model offers a integrated LED flashlight and autonomy of up to 37 days in smart watch mode and 122 hours in GPS mode. Supports a pressure of 10 ATMhence We can submerge it in water up to 100 meters depth and has sensors such as a compass, accelerometer, barometer, altimeter or thermometer and GPS, GLONASS and Galileo geopositioning technologies.

Garmin Watch Fēnix® 7X Sapphire Solar, Dark Gray

Computing and gaming

MSI Raider GE68HX 13VF-058ES





It is MSI Raider It had a previous price of 2,128 euros. Now it remains at 1,767.77 euros on Amazon, which represents a savings of 360.33 euros to leave it at its lowest price with shipping at no additional cost.

It has a screen 16 inches with QHD+ resolution, panel IPS-Level and some spectacular 240 Hz refresh rate. Mount the processor Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th generation) with dedicated graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. Has a 32GB RAM and a storage SSD the 1 TB. It comes with the Windows 11 operating system installed and five USB ports, of which three are USB-C compatible with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 and a port HDMI 2.1.

MSI Raider GE68HX 13VF-058ES – Ordenador portátil Gaming 16″ QHD+(2560×1600), 240Hz (i7-13700HX, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060 8GB, Windows 11 Home Advanced) Black – Teclado QWERTY español

Samsung Galaxy Book3





It is Galaxy Book3 Before, it cost 959 euros on Amazon. Now, with a discount of 360 euros, its price drops to 599 euros with free and fast shipping. At MediaMarkt we find it at the same cost.

This Samsung ultrabook has a screen 15.6 inches with resolution Full HD, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. Mount the processor Intel Core i5-1335U 13th generation with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has a memory 8GB RAM and a storage 512 GB SSD. It comes to us with the Windows 11 Home operating system installed. It supports Dolby Atmos and has a 54 Wh battery that reaches up to 14 hours of autonomy.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 – Laptop 15,6″ FullHD (Intel Raptor lake Core i5-1335U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11 Home. Portatil Negro – Teclado QWERTY español

Home

Qlima Eco 1700





With a previous price of 894.90 euros, the discount of 239 euros leave this pellet stove Qlima at 655 euros. Shipping is free and the installation service costs an additional 35 euros.

It has dimensions of 48 x 45 x 94 cm, so it does not take up too much space. His maximum power is 6.7kw, suitable for rooms up to 70 m² in area. It has a hopper with a maximum capacity of 15 Kg and offers a performance of 90.7% thanks to its autonomy of 24.5 hours. Its minimum consumption is 0,61 Kg/hwhile the maximum reaches 1,41 Kg/h. It integrates a rear smoke outlet for 8 cm diameter pipes.

Pellet Stove QLIMA ECO 1700 BLACK

De'Longhi Perfect





This De'Longhi It cost 503.57 euros, but the discount of 136 euros It leaves it at the current 367.10 euros on Amazon with free shipping.

Its front is made up of a digital screen and it is large in size, so it is not very comfortable for kitchens with little space. Has a 1,450 W powercon 15 bares pressure and integrated conical grinder with 13 grinding degrees. It has a milk frother, grain container of 250 grams y 1.8 liter removable water tank. As we already pointed out in our guide to the best coffee machines on the market, super-automatic machines focus on a consumer with certain demands and for whom issues such as speed prevail.

De'Longhi Perfetto ECAM 23.460.SB – Automatic Supe coffee maker (15 bar pressure, automatic cappuccino system, removable 1.8 L water tank, LCD panel, automatic cleaning) Silver/Black

More offers

