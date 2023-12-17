With Christmas just a few days away, there are still many users who have not yet decided on a specific gift for these holidays. At MediaMarkt we find a series of discounted items on top brand products that we now have the opportunity to purchase with unique offers.

PlayStation 5 con Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3





This edition of the popular PlayStation 5 junto a este Call of Duty It previously cost 619 euros at MediaMarkt. Now drops 120 euros price and remains at 499 euros with shipping at no additional cost.

This is the powerful standard PlayStation 5 in its version of 825 GB 4K which has the option of using physical and digital games. Includes a controller and the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, one of the best-selling games of the moment and one of Activision's flagships.

Console – Sony PlayStation 5 Standard, 825 GB, 4K, 1 Controller, C Chassis + Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (download code)

LG OLED55B36LA





This smart TV LG It has an official price on MediaMarkt of 1,599 euros. But now, with the discount of 470 euros combined with the refund when registering your purchase of 150 euros, they add up to a total discount of 620 euros that leave it at 979 euros with shipping at no additional cost.

This LG 55 inches with screen OLED with 4K UHD resolution it has 120 Hz refresh rate and 0.1 ms response time. Its sound is compatible with Dolby Atmos. It has the latest LG operating system, WebOS 23. It also offers compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync.

LG OLED55B36LA 55″, 4K OLED, Smart TV, webOS23, Procesador Gran Potencia, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Gaming, Alexa/Google Assistant

Samsung Galaxy A34





It is Galaxy A34 de Samsung cost 379 euros at MediaMarkt, but now it has 40 euros discount and Bluetooth headphones Galaxy Buds FE, valued at 89 euros, as a gift and which remains at 339 euros with free shipping.

This Galaxy A34 has a screen 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Mount the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Its operating system is Android 13. The Galaxy Buds FE wireless headphones connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and have active noise cancellation and compatibility with Android and iOS.

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6,6″ 48 MP 256 GB Octa Core

De'Longhi Magnifica S





This super-automatic coffee maker De'Longhi It had a previous price on MediaMarkt of 379 euros. With the current discount of 80 eurosits cost drops to 299 euros with shipping at no additional cost.

The Magnifica S is a super-automatic with very simple operation that, as we already pointed out in our coffee machine guide, is focused on the coffee consumer with some experience who wants to obtain their coffees quickly. It has a power of 1.450 W, 15 bares pressure, milk frother, integrated conical grinder to obtain uniform grinding and system Thermoblock that heats only the water necessary for our coffee.

DELONGHI – Superautomatic coffee maker MODEL ECAM22.113.B

ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA-NJ643W





This laptop ASUS It had a price of 799 euros until a few hours ago. Now its cost 250 euros collapse and it remains at the current 549 euros with free shipping.

We are talking about a laptop with a screen 15.6 inches with FullHD resolution. Mount the processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with Radeon 610M graphics. Has a 16GB RAM and a storage 512 GB SSD. It arrives with Windows 11 Home already installed.

Portátil – ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA-NJ643W, 15.6″ Full HD, AMD Ryzen™ 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon™ 610M, Windows 11 Home

