The console war is more alive than ever, and this time in addition to PlayStation and Xbox there are many competitors in the fray with the arrival of one but several laptops that are sweeping sales, such as Steam Deck.

That said, if you opt for the cheapest possible option at the gates of Christmas, it would undoubtedly be the Xbox Series S, which also with Game Pass is the one that offers the most games for less money, but it doesn't stop there. : although its price would be around 300 euros, now Amazon has made it much cheaper, for 229 euros.

To this we must add that offers free and fast shipping, with delivery in just 24 hours in many areas of Spain, so if you are lagging behind when it comes to giftsit is a good time to take the step and get it so that it arrives before the 25th.

Xbox Series S is Microsoft's digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of the Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services like Game Pass.

Of course, to have express shipping you have to be an Amazon Prime user, although fortunately you can simply sign up for the free trial month, which has no commitment to stay and that you can cancel whenever you want without penalty.

Not only does this subscription give you access to fast shipping, but it also opens the door to the Prime Video catalog, which continually renews with new movies and series.

With Game Pass as a flag and a disadvantage

The Xbox Series S has a great advantage, and that is that with it you will be able play hundreds of games in the Game Pass catalog for just 12 euros per month or even less if you put it on sale.

It was something unthinkable until recently, and there are not only indie or unknown games, but many Triple A and large third-party releases are included, even recent releases such as Starfield.

You can install them with your subscription or simply play them in the cloud, without taking up space and instantly, and this is not only possible on Xbox but also on any device from the internet browser.

The only drawbacks that can be found are two: it only reaches 2K resolution and it does not have a disc reader, so all the games you buy will have to be digital one way or another, although as we have mentioned, probably with Game Pass You will end up having to buy few games.

