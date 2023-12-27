It's about conviction and the Larte BMW XM is more convincing than the standard version.

The BMW XM is a special creature. To celebrate 50 years of M, BMW had, after the M1, a car of which there is ONLY an M version. In principle we can only welcome that. Just a quick jelle version, no version for the plebs (oh, wait, that one came…) Nevertheless, they can't resist making that one special version into an even more special one. With even more power: the BMW XM Label Red.

So if you choose that, you have the most special thing that BMW M can build for you. The BMW XM – also the Label Red – is a regular production model. As long as there is demand for it, BMW will continue to build it. So it is not exclusive. For this you have to take your BMW XM Label Red to the German company Larte Design.

Larte Design BMW XM

Larte really likes to make body kits. In terms of style and lining, it may or may not be to your taste, but the quality is unprecedented. From the pictures it is difficult to estimate whether a body kit fits perfectly or whether you still have to work with a drill, polyurethane foam and spatial awareness.

The Larte body kit for the BMW XM Label Red is only for the Label Red and cannot be supplied on a home, garden and kitchen BMW XM. Of course, everything is sensitive to taste and this car is particularly unsubtle. We thought the BMW XM was over-stylized, but this car proves otherwise.

The BMW XM is just not crazy enough. Check out that hood! It is made of carbon fiber and almost looks like it came from a TVR Sagaris. At the front there are grilles, slots, lines and folds everywhere. It's not pretty, but it is certainly impressive. Think of it like the sketch 'Majesty' by Hans Teeuwen. It's meant to shock, not to read at your grandfather's funeral.

And what does it cost?

Most tuners forget the back, but not Larte. There is a wing and a red-outlined diffuser. It is beautiful? No of course not. Is it striking? Of course! Finally, there's a set of 23-inch forged alloy wheels that look quite bizarre and continue the red and black theme.

You can get the body kit in two ways. A composite of Basalt is standard, and optionally you can get everything in carbon. If you choose the latter, you will lose 42,000 euros. You still have to order the wheels. Good news: you can set up the kit straight away, no need for a grinder. More good news: Larte will only produce 500 of these kits.

