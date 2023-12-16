If you wanted to see the Larian Studios game on the Game Pass service, it seems that will not be possible.

Baldur's Gate III has become the best game of the year.

The Game Awards gala left many well-deserved awards, the most notable and striking perhaps being the Game of the Year, whose award went to Baldur's Gate III. In addition to that, the Larian Studios title also announced its release date for Xbox, which arrived on the same day of the event. Now, the developer has commented on whether its game will come to the Xbox Game Pass service and the answer is quite clear, apparently it won't be.

Microsoft's subscription service is perhaps the best on the market today, offering a large number of games for all tastes, so if you are thinking of trying it, give it a chance because it is clear that you will find deliveries that will make you fall in love. However, Swen Vincke, founder of Larian Studios, has said that his game will not be on Game Pass because they believe paying for the title is the most appropriate. While Microsoft spends a lot of money bringing games to its service, that's not what Larian wants now.

This information has been known thanks to an interview with IGN. It was there that the founder of the studio has been completely clear on this issue, he has always said that the game it would not reach the Microsoft service and for now, it seems that it will remain that way. If you want to know what he said, just below these lines we leave you his words so that you don't miss any type of detail.

Oh, we always said from the beginning that it wouldn't be on Game Pass. It's about making a game that has a beginning, a middle and an end. We played a great game, so I think we should pay a fair price for that, and I think that's okay. Plus, we don't charge you for any microtransactions, so you get what you pay for. From the beginning it is a very substantial game. So I think it should be able to exist as is. This is what allows us to continue making other games.

As you have read, it seems that for now they have everything very clear regarding Baldur's Gate III. Furthermore, Larian is an independent studio, so it is much more logical that they are thinking about the benefits that video games make with their sales. Logically, his GOTY is being a complete success, so we must make the most of the pull of Baldur's Gate III, we will see what the future holds, but for now there are no plans to bring this title to Game Pass.

