The FDA, the agency in charge of regulating medical treatments in the United States, is not only dedicated to studying drugs for human use. This week, the agency has brought good news for households with large dogs.

Closer to reaching the market. The FDA has announced that a new treatment that could extend the life expectancy of larger dogs meets the “reasonable expectation of effectiveness,” a key requirement to receive its Expanded Conditional Approval. It is an important step towards the final approval of the drug.

Dog years. We usually talk about the lifespan of dogs as something homogeneous, using terms like “dog years” and talking about the life expectancy of the species itself as if it were a monolithic whole.

However, life expectancy can vary significantly between different breeds, to the point that the life expectancy at birth of specimens of some breeds can double the life expectancy of others.

With notable exceptions, there is an inverse correlation between the size of dogs and their life expectancy: large dogs live less than small ones. A new drug could fix this.

LOY-001. The treatment developed by the company Loyal For Dogs is inscribed with the uncolorful name LOY-001. The drug would be administered by veterinarians between every three and six months to adult dogs of large and very large breeds.

The compound works by reducing levels of a growth hormone, insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). Large breed dogs have levels that can multiply the levels of the hormone in smaller breeds by 28, according to the company responsible for the drug.

This treatment was tested through an observational study carried out on 452 companion dogs between the ages of two and 18, and belonging to 84 different breeds. The study focused on biomarkers linked to aging in dogs and its results were positive.

Expanded Conditional Approval. Even so, more studies will have to be carried out before the FDA gives its final approval. For now, the company has the endorsement of the agency regarding the “reasonable expectation of effectiveness.”

This endorsement is a key step in receiving Expanded Conditional Approval, a mechanism designed to accelerate the implementation of veterinary medicines whose objective is to allow veterinary treatments to reach animals that require them sooner.

This approval implies that the treatment will be administered in a controlled manner, in a small number of animals. Once the conditional approval is received, the company will have six years to compile the necessary requirements to obtain the final approval.

Will we get to see it in Europe? It is impossible to know for now, but what is foreseeable is that we will have to wait several years. The company developing the drug is confident that final approval by the US FDA will arrive in 2026.

If in that time the treatment demonstrates its safety and effectiveness, it is possible that we will see this treatment reach Spain. Everything will depend on the decisions of the local regulatory agencies, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), whose work also covers veterinary treatments.

Image | Mahmoud Ayad