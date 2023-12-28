Independent Ideas, Elkann and his partner Alberto Fusignani they sold all their remaining shares to transalpine group Publicis

Italia Independent brand sold, listed company plunged months ago into an irreversible crisis, Lapo Edovard Elkann also says goodbye to Independent Ideasthe communication and advertising agency he founded and which in 2018 saw the big man enter the capital French advertising group Publicis with a 60% share held by the vehicle Mms Italy.

In recent weeks, in fact, Elkann and his partner Alberto Fusignani (who is CEO of Independent Ideaa) they sold all their remaining shares to the transalpine group. In particular, Fusignani collected 941 thousand euros for 15%. Elkann for 25% held through his Laps To Go Holding he put 1.74 million in his pocket. Independent Ideas closed 2022 with revenues growing to 4.1 million and a profit of 445 thousand euros.

At the time of the deal with the French group Elkannthen president of Independent Ideas, declared: “We are excited to strengthen a long-standing relationship with Publicis. This association opens us up to new skills: access to data, technological innovation and media, an invitation to be even more holistic and strong in accompanying our customers. These resources will greatly enhance our ambitions and our ability to export creativity internationally. And we know we can do it while respecting independence of thought, our trademark. In short, a new step for Independent Ideas and a new personal challenge for me.” The challenge is now over.

