In case you haven't noticed yet: Lancia will soon be launching a brand new Ypsilon. The Italians have been releasing one detail after another for months, so we already know that the B-segmenter will be available as a mild hybrid and as an EV and will be on the platform of, say, the Jeep Avenger and the DS 3. However, the Lancia does this in the form of a premium hatchback, and it also showed its new face for a while. Now it's the turn of the other side of the car.

Y-pinkers?

Lancia has once again sent out a tease image of its upcoming Ypsilon, and it shows us the rear of the car. For example, we are introduced to a set of round LED taillights, which contain a tilted 'Y' that will probably serve as a direction indicator. Furthermore, Lancia's new font stands out, while 'Ypsilon' is written under the brand name in a nice classic handwriting. All this seems to be incorporated into a rear with a sloping, coupe-like interplay of lines where the lighting housing takes the shape of a kind of spoiler… Just like with the Pu+Ra HPE concept car from earlier this year or, for the enthusiasts, the legendary Lancia Stratos of the 70's.

The new Ypsilon also promises to be a gem of Italian design on the inside. For example, in previous images we already saw a beautifully finished table that will be mounted under the infotainment screen, while the mood lighting above is incorporated in a kind of dish. All these teasers concern the 'Cassina Limited Edition', limited to 1,906 pieces, which, in addition to the purely electric drivetrain, is also equipped with details from furniture maker Cassina. It will be available as a launch edition from the unveiling, which should take place in February 2024.