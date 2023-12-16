The 2023 edition of the FDA Scouting World Finals was one of the closest ever.

In terms of feedback offered, on the track as in the various aptitude tests, four of the six drivers proved to be practically at the same level and for the experts of the Ferrari Driver Academy it was not easy to choose the winner: the choice fell on the Dutchman René Lammers , who was also the most inexperienced among the participants.

Compact group

Born in 2008 and son of an artist – his father is Jan Lammers, Formula 1 driver between the Seventies and Nineties – René got the better of five peers from three different continents: in this case the Italian Emanuele Olivieri, the Filipino William Go, the Brazilian Pedro Clerot, the Colombian Pedro Juan Moreno and the boy from Taipei, Enzo Yeh.

Lammers stood out in the eyes of the Ferrari Driver Academy experts above all for the constant pace he showed, but also for the control of the car and the mental solidity that supported him for the entire duration of the evaluation camp.

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

René Lammers

Talent to monitor

In judging whether or not a driver is ready to start the journey in the Academy, the engineers of the Ferrari youth program base themselves on numerous parameters, and from the information gathered they did not feel like including the boy, nor any other of the finalists, in the program, preferring leave him free and continue to monitor his progress in the 2024 season.

As demonstrated by the history of the FDA Scouting World Finals, won last year by Tuukka Taponen, a two-time finalist, it is not certain that René's future is not in the name of the Prancing Horse.

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

René Lammers

“We experienced one of the closest editions in the history of the Scouting World Finals, with many drivers on the same level of performance”, declared Marco Matassa, Head of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“We congratulate René for being the best, also due to the fact that he was the one who started from the most disadvantaged as he was the driver with the least experience, and we wish him good luck for 2024”.

“It's really promising, we believe it can grow, and we'll see if our paths will cross again in the future. We also want to congratulate Emanuele, William, Pedro, Pedro Juan and Enzo for having fought for the victory until the end and we also wish them better for the continuation of their careers in motorsport.”