Heracles Almelo has fired trainer John Lammers. According to the dismissed trainer, there is no mutual consent. “I certainly had the feeling that we could turn things around together and I am convinced that we would have stayed in it together. We had a plan ready for after the winter break, and I regret that I can no longer implement that plan. Unfortunately, the club management has made this decision. I don’t agree with it, but I will have to accept it.”