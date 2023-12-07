The Lamborghini SC63 made its debut at the Daytona International Speedway, where it is currently engaged in the first phase of American tests which will serve to continue its development.

In view of the debut in the 2024 season, the Iron Lynx team is carrying out the work of understanding and growing the LMDh of Toro, and after the activities in Florida it will travel to Texas for further tests planned on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

First, however, there is a lot to do on the track which at the end of January 2024 will host the 24h of Daytona, the opening event of the IMSA year in which, however, the hybrid prototype from Sant’Agata Bolognese built on a Ligier chassis will not take part.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx, Lamborghini SC63 LMDh: Andrea Caldarelli

The debut is in fact scheduled for March at the 1812km of Qatar, the inaugural round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, but the Daytona tests are mandatory for those who have to do the IMSA homologation and collect data for the definition of the relative Balance of Performance, for which the Lamborghini could not miss it as the American series is the second commitment scheduled for next season.

After the release of Almeria in carbon black, the SC63 found its ‘Verde Mantis’ combined with black, in a slightly revisited livery with the central stripe of the nose now white, on which the tricolor band of the flag makes a beautiful display Italian, where the race #63 also appears for the first time, also placed on the side behind the front wheels.

Taking the wheel on the first day of testing was Andrea Caldarelli, who together with Romain Grosjean will be the protagonist in the IMSA Endurance Cup races for 2024.

Although the timed times are not official, the Abruzzo rider lapped in 1’35″027 in the second session on Wednesday, making him the fastest of the GTP Class LMDhs and finishing 1″ behind the 1’34″031 set by Tom Blomqvist he signed the Pole Position of the 24h of Daytona in 2023 with the Acura of Meyer Shank Racing, which he then took to success in the race.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx, Lamborghini SC63 LMDh: Andrea Caldarelli

Obviously we are talking about time trials which have a relative value, both because at the moment all the cars do not have parameters imposed by the BoP, but also because each team carries out different jobs as happens in all tests preparing for the new year.

In Lamborghini Iron Lynx there were no serious technical problems, apart from some trouble in the early hours of the morning and a puncture without consequences, and it was possible to organize operations to understand the behavior of the car with new and used tires, different loads of petrol and various arrangements.

Together with Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat and Grosjean himself are also present at Daytona, who will take turns at the wheel in the next tests in Florida and Austin.

Read also: