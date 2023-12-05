The Lamborghini 30th Anniversary

Short week, union-Lamborghini agreement signed

According to what was reported by Ansa, the hypothesis of an agreement between RSU, Fiom, Fim and Automobili Lamborghini on the supplementary company contract, after a year of negotiations. Agreement – underline the unions – with which “the important goal of the short week” is achieved. In the next days the text will be presented to the company’s workers and will be subjected to a referendum. In detail, the reduction of working hours, increase in annual salary, 500 new hires, a path of improvement on the ongoing procurement of the site, the consolidation of rights and the protection of differences.

Like the famous Italian car manufacturer, Luxottica has also stood out as a model of innovation and production flexibility. On November 30th, EssilorLuxottica has signed a new corporate supplementary contract for the three-year period 2024-2026 together with the unions, in particular the RSUs of Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl and Uiltec Uil. The agreement involves almost 15,000 employees of the group’s Italian factories, introducing important changes such as the transition to a 4 day work weekthe stabilization of 1,500 workers and the implementation of other supplementary benefits.

