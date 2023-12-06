Lamborghini is doing well, as the Italian sports car brand is setting sales records and raking in profits. The brand would like to thank its employees by concluding a historic deal with the union. A deal that should make employees happier, without having an impact on the company’s profits.

Work less for more money

Central to the deal is of course the introduction of the 4-day working week for the Italian brand’s workers. Although you have to take that with a small grain of salt. Employees working two shifts (“early” and “late”) will alternate a 5-day work week with a 4-day work week. Good for 22 fewer days worked per year. Anyone who works in three shifts (including a night shift) will have to work 4 days for two weeks after a 5-day working week. Good for 31 fewer days worked in a year.

Anyone who thinks that those 22 or 31 days of “extra time off” per year is associated with a lower income is worth the effort. Not only will employees keep their wages, they will actually receive a wage increase and better bonuses in the coming period. Because Lambo was already busy, it is also giving a bonus of 1,000 euros to all its employees this month. Just because.

Work harder in less time and less illness

Why Lamborghini suddenly comes up with these new employment conditions? No doubt due to pressure from unions. Because the profit that Lamborghini earns every year caused some resentment among the workers. Moreover, it is not said that Lamborghini is making a serious concession here. Previous tests of the 4-day work week in other companies show that employees work harder in less time and take fewer sick days. Yep, we’re jealous too…