First positive outcome for Lamborghini at the end of the Daytona tests which took place during the week.

The SC63 managed by the Iron Lynx team took to the track on the Florida track together with its IMSA SportsCar Championship rivals against whom it will fight in the GTP Class starting from March.

After the tests in Vallelunga, Imola, Paul Ricard, Almeria and Jerez, the Toro di Sant’Agata Bolognese team continued the development of the hybrid prototype built on a Ligier chassis without experiencing any problems and putting together 1150km in total in the two American days with Andrea Caldarelli, Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat and Mirko Bortolotti taking turns at the wheel.

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#63: Lamborghini Iron Lynx, Lamborghini SC63, GTP: Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat

“The test at Daytona was a further opportunity to accumulate data and gain experience with the SC63 in view of next season on such an important track from the development point of view and in the history of Lamborghini Squadra Corse”, underlined Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini Motorsport.

“There is still a lot of work to do on the car in view of the debut, but we are satisfied with the technical progress and the work of the Lamborghini Iron Lynx Team and our official drivers.”

Now transfer to Austin for Lamborghini Iron Lynx, where further tests will be held on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th December.

