Norway has one of the most unique geographies in the world. From the natural point of view, the country is dotted with huge mountains and water bodies that constitute a unique landscape in the region. However, this also translates into mobility challenges: if it were not for its ambitious network of roads, bridges and tunnels, many Norwegians and visitors could end up isolated in the coldest months of the year.

Fortunately, engineering has become the great ally of this European nation. The most notable example of this reality is the Lærdal Tunnel (Lærdalstunnelen), which allows travel between the cities of Oslo and Bergen without having to resort to ferry connections or dangerous mountain crossings during the winter. But this is not the only notable feature of the work: it is the longest road tunnel in the world.

24.5 kilometers of road under the enormous Norwegian mountains

The Lærdal tunnel is 24.5 kilometers long, meaning it is the only underground road that reaches this enormous distance. Yes there are another much longer tunnel, Switzerland's Gotthard base tunnel, but is intended for rail transport. Now, imagine driving for an extended period of time underground. Those in charge of the project have not left security to chance.

It's no secret that driving for long periods of time through monotonous landscapes can cause mental fatigue. To avoid this type of scenario and increase driver safety, the tunnel is divided into four sections. Each of them has blue and yellow lighting and also provides turning options and parking spaces.





The tunnel has also been designed with rumble strips that serve to alert drowsy drivers that their vehicle is drifting out of lane. Every certain distance there are also signs that indicate how many kilometers left to go, and emergency telephones connected to police, fire and medical assistance services. There is no shortage of fire extinguishers and numerous cameras that are monitored by Lærdal and Bergen.





One of the entrances to the Lærdal tunnel

Since for a time drivers were taking advantage of the tunnel to drive at high speeds, the authorities decided to install radars to reduce the number of traffic violations. Lærdal has also installed an air treatment plant that works in conjunction with large fans located along the road and whose mission is to improve air quality.

The Lærdal tunnel was opened to the public in 2000, five years after construction began and seven years before the Norwegian Parliament gave the green light to the project. Each meter of construction cost $6,250, so the total cost of the project was about 150 million dollars. Starting in 2025, the tunnel will be closed at night for improvement work in order to comply with the new safety requirements of the European Union.

Images: Svein-Magne Tunli

