Michela Persico, who is currently involved in charity work: “We feel at home in Turin and would like to stay in the future too. I dream of seeing him in the national team for the European Championship”

2 December 2023 (modified 3 December 2023 | 1.48pm) – Turin

Among the secrets of Juventus first in the standings, there is also Daniele Rugani. The Tuscan defender, invaluable in the Juventus escalation, is enjoying a good end to 2023. Both on the pitch and at home thanks to his son Tommaso and his partner Michela Persico, who continues to run from one event to another, a bit like the Allegri’s team in the championship. Michela, fresh from a blitz in London for work, will be in Turin tomorrow to host “Un Santa Claus in Forma”, a traditional charity event organized by the “Forma” foundation to provide a morning of relief to the young patients of the Regina Margherita hospital and to support the structure in the purchase of new radiological machinery through fundraising. “Among the many Santa Clauses on motorbikes – says Lady Rugani – I will also be there. We meet at 9 in the morning at the MO.VI Mobility Village in Turin and then we will all go together to the Regina Margherita. We want to make the children who look at us from the windows smile.”

Will Daniele also dress up as Santa Claus?

“Barring commitments with Juventus, I think he will come too. Daniele is also very sensitive to these charitable initiatives.”

Among many hosts and events, she was also a protagonist at the cinema with the film “InFiniti”, while Daniele carved out a more central role for himself in Juventus. How are you living in the moment?

“We are very happy as a family and fulfilled at work. Daniele is happy with my professional experiences and I am proud of him and of the satisfaction he is getting with Juve. Patience and calm are his strong points: time is proving him right. I dream of seeing him also in the national team for the European Championship, at the cost of losing my holidays… (laughter, ed.)”.

Is it more you who supports and motivates your partner or vice versa?

“We are different and we complement each other: I am more instinctive, he is more thoughtful. The results that Daniele is achieving are thanks to him, not mine. I just try to pass on positivity to him because by nature I’m used to always seeing the glass half full. We’re used to it now: if I see him silent and thoughtful at home, I turn on the music at full volume, start dancing and make him Nutella cake, his favourite. But he does the same to me…”.

“If he sees me too agitated, since I’m a spring, he makes me relax. Daniele cuddles me on the sofa while we watch a film or distracts me by talking about furniture, one of his specialities. But he’s also good in the kitchen: when he wants to make me happy, he prepares baked sea bass for me.”

Who is the more jealous of the two?

“I. Maybe he is too, but she makes it less clear… (laughter, ed.). After many years we have reached a fantastic balance, there is great serenity in the family. Daniele understands perfectly that certain photographic shots on social profiles are part of my profession and I understood many dynamics related to football better.”

You recently purchased a new house in the center of Turin: plans?

“We are in love with the city. We feel at home in Turin and would like to stay in the future too. Then we are aware that things can change in football, we have already moved once.”

Do you think that Daniele, whose contract expires (2024), will marry Juventus or you first?

“I think and believe that he will marry both. If the first one were to be Juve, that’s fine: I wouldn’t be jealous… We have big plans in mind: marriage and then a little sister or brother for Tommaso.”

