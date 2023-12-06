Five points more than last year and 12 compared to 2021-22: the coach has changed gear. And now the Bianconeri know how to win “dirty” matches again: six successes out of ten with the minimum difference

Marco Guidi

5 December 2023 (change at 4.12pm) – MILAN

Finally a start… at Max. The Juventus of the last two years, with the return of Massimiliano Allegri on the bench, had accustomed us to having to chase straight away. This time the coach from Livorno started off on the right foot immediately: 33 points in 14 days, like in 2016-17, when the Bianconeri then celebrated one of the nine consecutive championships, five of which were with Max. Here, Allegri 2 had been decidedly against the trend so far: 28 points last season, even 21 the year before.

At least the Champions League

—

On both occasions, at least on the pitch, Juve then managed to secure a place in the top four and, therefore, qualification for the Champions League, which then faded in 2022-23 due to the penalty for the well-known events regarding the so-called fictitious capital gains. The return to the Champions League is the objective set by both the club and Allegri in this championship. A mission which, after 14 rounds and with 9 points ahead of the Roma-Napoli pair (in fourth and fifth place), seems to have already become a formality, at least for the betting houses, which even quote the Bianconeri’s qualification at 1.02 . In practice, if you bet 100 euros you win 102. Don’t tell Allegri, who has always been superstitious, but according to the bookies, Juve already has a foot and a half in the next Champions League.

The dream

—

If that were really the case, all that would be left to do was… dream of the scudetto. Deep down they also believe in Continassa, as Adrien Rabiot recently confessed. The difference with some of the winning years of the past, however, is represented by Inter, who are not only leaders today, but also the favorites to win the final for all those involved, especially after the latest show of strength in Naples. Allegri started in the old style, but compared to the past he is not credited with the best squad of the tournament and the underdogs. This is why everyone at Juve publicly prefers to keep a low profile, despite Inter being only two points away and the Bianconeri not playing in European cups.

Pressure

—

Juve will not be the one with 40 points in 14 days of 2018-19, Cristiano Ronaldo’s first year in Turin. And not even that of 2014-15 (35 points) or 2017-18 (34), other “cheerful” years closed with the tricolor celebrations. But Max has always shown in the past that he knows how to handle the pressure of the championship race, while about Simone Inzaghi, after that title lost in a sprint to Milan in 2021-22, a minimum of unknown remains. Allegri was also the coach of the great comeback in 2015-16, with Juve having just 24 points after 14 rounds and then finishing first at the finish line. The feeling, however, is that this year the priority is to remain as attached as possible to Inter, then taking advantage of the “Europe factor” in the spring which could take away precious energy from the Nerazzurri in the championship.

Short muzzle

—

As mentioned, today’s Juve is not considered to be at the level of that of the five consecutive titles with Max at the helm. On the other hand, he has the hunger of someone who hasn’t won the scudetto for three years. He was also seen in Monza, with that success coming at the last gasp, just after having conceded the equalizer. Allegri and his team thus achieved their tenth victory in the championship. Of these, six arrived “short-faced”, to use the jargon so dear to the coach. Max used it when talking about the championship race, rather than individual matches, also because upon closer inspection his teams often won by a wide margin. The statistics on goals scored and conceded also say so. The 2023-24 goal difference, for example, is even worse than last season’s (+12 vs. +14), despite the 5 more points. Without going to take the data from the past: in three championships, at this point of the season, Allegri’s Juve had already scored at least 30 goals, with the peak of 40 in 2017-18. Other times, other players, other teams. But Max himself, the championship specialist. He has won six in his career as a coach and only Giovanni Trapattoni has done better than him with 7. Seeing the solid and practical Juve of recent weeks, one almost thinks that Allegri wants to reach the Trap by emulating him.

