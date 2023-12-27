What happens in Hollywood with creativity? Sequels, franchises, reboots, remakes… What is happening with new ideas? What is the future of cinema?

Hollywood's biggest villain is lack of creativity. The creative crisis in the film industry is a highly debated topic that reflects a worrying trend. The fact that? Basically, the domination of franchises, sequels, remakes and reboots in the film industry. While these productions are often profitable and have their own appeal, their prevalence has raised concerns about a lack of originality and declining diversity of stories on the big screen.

The rise of franchises and continuations is partly due to commercial success and the search for security in an unpredictable market such as Hollywood. Studios seek to minimize risks by betting on titles with an established fan base, using pre-existing stories that have already demonstrated their profitability. Additionally, in a world saturated with information and entertainment, audiences often prefer the familiar, leading to a constant demand for sequels and reboots.

Streaming platforms, how have they contributed?

However, this mindset has contributed to a lack of innovation. Hollywood has become cautious about backing completely original ideas due to fear of financial failure. This has led to a kind of vicious circle: the lack of risk in the production of new ideas leads to creative stagnation, while the overexploitation of franchises and sequels alienates part of the public that craves something fresh and authentic.

Furthermore, the rise of streaming platforms has changed the dynamics of the Hollywood industry. Although these platforms have encouraged experimentation and diversity of content, they have also contributed to market saturation with an avalanche of productions, some of which follow models similar to those of Hollywood, thus perpetuating the problem of lack of originality.

Novel ideas don't disappear in Hollywood, but they face challenges making it to the big screen. Many times, these ideas do not receive the necessary financial support due to the conservative mentality of the studios. Originality requires bravery and openness to the unknown, factors that may not be priorities in an environment where profit maximization becomes paramount.

How to overcome the creativity crisis in the film industry?

To overcome this creativity crisis, Hollywood needs to balance financial security with openness to innovation. Calculated risks are essential to cultivating new ideas. Studios could consider strategies such as supporting emerging directors and writers, giving them more creative freedom, and being willing to invest in risky but potentially revolutionary projects.

Furthermore, diversity in all aspects of the Hollywood industry is crucial. Incorporating diverse voices and unique perspectives not only into stories, but also into decision-making, can inspire the creation of fresh, relevant content for diverse audiences.

The audience also plays a fundamental role within Hollywood. By supporting original and innovative productions, a message is sent to the industry about the demand for diversity and creativity. Streaming platforms and access to a variety of content offer an opportunity to explore and support less conventional projects.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.