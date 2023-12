A labyrinth of field boulders has been constructed on top of De Luttenberg, in the heart of Overijssel. It is a place that connects, inspires and gives people both strength and peace. A regularly visited place of reflection, especially in the period between Christmas and New Year's Eve. “But I don't want to describe it as a spiritual place,” says initiator Annette Jansen Holleboom. “Everyone can decide for themselves what they think of this place.”