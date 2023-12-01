Tim, here’s what the company will look like after the sale of the network

In a revolutionary transformation of positioning, messaging and corporate structure, Telecom Italia (TIM) is ready to embrace an innovative future under the leadership of its CEO, Pietro Labriola. The company will no longer manage the fixed network, but will use it like other operators, focusing on providing advanced services to customers. Labriola, former general director and architect of the relaunch of TIM Brasil, is now at the helm of change and announces his strategy in an interview with Repubblica. TIM will launch its new app in January, designed to be user-friendly and offer a wide range of services. The company aims to provide cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity services to businesses and municipalities. In a bold initiative, TIM is tackling the issue of the gender gap through the “Equality Can’t Wait” campaign, with clear data-based messages, such as the projection that gender equality will only be achieved in 2155.



Having sold the fixed network, TIM plans to focus on technological innovation and services, dividing the company into two key divisions: Consumer and Enterprise. The Consumer division will focus on leadership in the retail market, while the Enterprise division will offer services to businesses, public administration and large companies. From a social responsibility perspective, TIM is actively addressing the issue of violence against women. By collaborating with the DonneXStrada association, TIM stores will transform into “Purple Points” to offer assistance to women in danger. The company has also developed an app called Woman Plus, which collects offers from jobs reserved for women, promoting economic independence as the key to reducing the gender gap.

Internally, TIM has changed the composition of its boards of directors, bringing women’s participation above 40%. The company is committed to achieving economic-financial objectives which include strengthening the managerial role of women and eliminating the gender pay gap. The sale of the fixed network is part of a corporate “revolution” that will allow TIM to focus on customers and innovation. The company plans to present a strategic and industrial plan in March which will give new life to the group, underlining that it will no longer be a survival plan but one of accelerated growth.

With a solid financial plan following the network divestment, TIM is ready to explore growth opportunities, including acquisitions. Labriola stated that the dividend policy could become possible in the future, while the strengthened financial structure will allow TIM to evaluate different strategic paths. The network transfer process will involve the division of employees, with 20,000 moving to the new company NetCo, responsible for managing the network, and the remaining 16,000 being split between the Enterprise and Consumer divisions. TIM’s future looks promising, with a clear vision of social responsibility and commitment to innovation. In March, the company will present a plan that will redefine its path, paving the way for a new one era of growth and success.

