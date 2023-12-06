With the arrival of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game, they wanted to celebrate the launch with a collaboration with LeRoy & Lewis BBQ to make special sauces based on the iconic characters.

In a exciting and peculiar fusion of culturesthe video game “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” has surprised its followers with the launch of three new flavors of dry rub BBQ. This innovative collaboration is carried out in conjunction with LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, one of the most renowned barbecue joints in Texas. This move marks an interesting milestone, where the Legacy of an iconic horror film meets culinary artcreating a unique experience for horror film fans and barbecue enthusiasts alike.

Gun Interactive, the company behind the video game, has joined forces with LeRoy & Lewis BBQ to develop line of dry rub BBQ flavors inspired by “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”. The idea comes from the need to celebrate the movie and its connection to Texas in an original and collectible way. This is how the “Family Recipe Dry Rub Pack”composed of three different flavors, all created with local Texas ingredientsideal for any type of meat.

The three flavors: A unique culinary experience

Cook’s Pork Rub: A perfect blend of kosher salt, brown sugar, granulated garlic, chili powder, paprika, cumin and cayenne pepper.

Leatherface’s Beef Rub: A bold fusion of black pepper, kosher salt, granulated garlic, cumin, and cayenne pepper.

Hitchhiker’s Chicken Rub: a harmonious combination of kosher salt, mustard seed, parsley, cilantro, granulated garlic and sage.

Each of these rubles has been carefully selected to enhance the flavor of different types of meatsreflecting the essence of horror and Texas tradition in every bite.

A collaboration full of passion and creativity

The collaboration between Gun Interactive and LeRoy & Lewis is not just a merger of industries, but a display of passion and creativity. Evan LeRoy, chef, pitmaster and owner of LeRoy & Lewis, expressed his excitement at working with such an iconic name in the horror genre and in Texas. While Wes Keltner, CEO of Gun Interactive, highlighted the unique experience of develop a product with award-winning barbecue equipmentwondering during taste tests if “this is something Leatherface would wear?”

In conclusion, the “Family Recipe Dry Rub Pack” is more than just a BBQ seasoning set; It is an immersive experience that connects horror, video game and barbecue fans in a way never seen before. Currently on sale in a pack of three for $40, these rubs not only enhance the flavor of your dishes, but also take you to a culinary journey through the world of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”.

The importance of food in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”: A gastronomic and cinematographic link

Food, particularly barbecue, plays a crucial role in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” not only as an element of terror, but also as a cultural symbol deeply rooted in Texas. This horror film, known for its disturbing scenes and oppressive atmosphere, uses food to intensify the feeling of horror and unease. Barbecue, an iconic Texas dish, is transformed into a macabre element, fusing the horror of cinema with the Texas culinary tradition.

In the movie, the Sawyer family, known for their cannibalistic acts, is shown preparing and enjoying the barbecue, which adds an extra layer of terror by associating something everyday and pleasant with something so sinister. This gastronomic connection highlights the perversion of the familiar and the everydaya central theme in many horror films.

Furthermore, the food in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is not only a background detail, but also becomes a metaphor of consumption and violence. Just as barbecue is prepared by butchering and cooking meat, the film depicts the characters being hunted and dismembered, establishing a disturbing parallel between the act of eating and the act of killing.

Therefore, the collaboration between Gun Interactive and LeRoy & Lewis Barbecue to create these dry rubs is more than just a marketing strategy; represents a immersion in the most iconic and disturbing elements of the filmoffering fans a way to experience the legacy of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” in a unique and memorable way. This release not only celebrates the film, but also honors Texas culinary culturecreating a bridge between horror cinema and gastronomy.