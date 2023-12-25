Kymco brings to Eicma a “workhorse” created in the name of functionality – a global “no frills” vehicle – intended for urban commuting. The Sky Town is available in 125 and 150 displacements. The engines are air-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke two-valve engines. The two powers are almost comparable: 11 HP for the 125 and 11.5 for the 150 with an A2 license, both achieved at 8,500 rpm. The maximum torque values ​​are 9.8 and 11.3 Nm, in both cases at a speed of 6,500 rpm. Compact dimensions, with a length of 1,935 mm by 740 wide, and a low weight: 117.5 kg; the saddle is 770 mm from the ground. At the front we have a 14″ wheel, while the rear is 13″. The suspension department is traditional, with a non-adjustable telescopic fork at the front and a pair of shock absorbers at the rear. The braking system consists of two discs, with the 150 equipped with ABS and the 125 equipped with combined braking only. The light clusters are full LED. The display is a non-connected LCD and starting is via key, there is no now widespread keyless system. In the back of the shield we find two compartments, one closed and one open, as well as a USB socket.

