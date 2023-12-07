The Taiwanese company showed an interesting ecosystem based on swappable batteries at EICMA 2023. Will solutions of this type favor the large-scale diffusion of electric vehicles?

December 7, 2023

It is no mystery that one of the key points on which research into electric mobility is based is represented by battery. There are various – and all important – themes that revolve around accumulators: weight, cost, the technology that supports themtheir capacity, the charging speed, the autonomy/capacity and, last but not least, the wear or the normal course of the charging and discharging cycles which gradually makes the battery perform less, reducing its the actual capacity.

Precisely on this front, significant efforts are being concentrated by the companies with the creation of consortia for the battery standardization which at least allow vehicles intended for commuting to eliminate some of the less pleasant aspects of electric mobility; in fact, thanks to the so-called “swappable” batteries (that is to say interchangeable and replaceable on the fly with another battery of the same standard in special exchange stations) the more or less prolonged charging stop is replaced by the few seconds needed to remove the exhausted battery and insert the new one which will be 100% charged.

The interchangeable and standardized battery could also have another not negligible advantage: if replaced periodically or if deposited from time to time at an exchange station that checks its efficiency, it can eliminate the root risk for the user of finding himself over time with a battery that is no longer in good shape and no longer able to ensure the design capacity and nominal autonomy. A completely residual question, especially if we think that these accumulators can have considerable costs for the user. With this perspective, the user no longer owns the battery but “purchases” its use.

The approach that Kymco exhibition since 2018 and which I reiterated in its evolution during EICMA 2023 regarding its electric brand Ionex, also starts from these themes: the battery from “good” becomes “service” and an entire ecosystem. Ionex Battery-as-a-Service Solution for Energy Companies in fact it is only one of the three pillars of Kymco’s strategy regarding electric mobility which joins Ionex Battery Metering Unit for EV Manufacturers and to Ionex Energy Station for Battery-swapping Network Operators.

In short, with the Ionex ecosystem Kymco presents itself as an interlocutor for all the players in individual electric mobility, trying to address all the challenges on the battery front that we mentioned at the beginning: on the one hand, users and network operators have the Ionex Stations where vehicles can be battery swapped, on the other hand there are the companies that will be able to offer battery-as-a-service and at the other corner of this triangle we find the Battery Metering Unit which is a standardized electronic module to facilitate the integration of Ionex batteries into any electric vehicle design. What was commented in a press release by is symptomatic in this regard Karim Don, CEO of LiveWire (which has long had a partnership with Kymco on the electric theme): “The Ionex BMU allows electric vehicle manufacturers to meet customer expectations for the electric era” probably placing emphasis on the fact that this standardization allows notable savings which can translate into accessible price lists.

The Honda Mobile Power Pack interchangeable battery is:

The concept of an interchangeable battery and a trading station as a service is not an absolute novelty: with different accents, Honda for example, it already has its EM1 in the price list and: where the battery is for rent and offers its own Honda Mobile Power Pack e: and the dedicated swapping station, a rather well-tested project which we reviewed at the Japan Mobility Show where the Japanese company unveiled its scooter concept equipped with a double swappable battery, not to mention that at the stand Suzuki camped on e-Burgman; but if you delve into the topic you will also hear about Gachaco or Gogoro, just to mention other players in a market and a technology that are of great interest, above all because it could be the key to the energy transition of all those small scooters or small-displacement vehicles present by the millions in Asian countries, but with significant volumes also in Europe: may it be the right time to see l. enter our daily vocabulary‘swappable’ anglicism?