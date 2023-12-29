Adam Driver, the face behind Kylo Ren, reveals his future in the galactic saga

In a universe where stars collide as frequently as lightsabers, Adam Driver, known for his role as Kylo Ren, marks a turning point in the Star Wars narrative. This saga, which has captivated generations, now faces a dilemma: Can it continue without one of its most complex villains?

A legacy of light and darkness

The actor, who shone with his own light in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, faced the challenge of personifying Kylo Ren, a character caught between the legacy of his parents, Han Solo and Leia Organa, and his own inclination towards Dark side. In “The Force Awakens,” Kylo demonstrated his alliance with darkness by murdering his own father, a moment that left fans in shock.

Kylo's evolution didn't stop there. In “The Last Jedi,” under the direction of Rian Johnson, he rose to supreme leader of the First Order after the death of Snoke. Johnson also explored emotionally complex terrain, hinting at a romantic connection between Kylo and Rey, an unexpected twist that added more layers to his character.

Ben Solo's transformation

“The Rise of Skywalker” arrived, and with it, Lucasfilm's desperate search to satisfy fans. JJ Abrams, taking back the reins, decided to give Ben Solo, formerly known as Kylo, ​​a heroic ending. His sacrifice to save Rey, culminating in a kiss between them, was a controversial outcome for a character who had been compared to Darth Vader.

With rumors circulating about Daisy Ridley's return to the Star Wars universe in a film set 15 years after the Skywalker Saga, questions are being raised about whether Kylo Ren could reappear. However, in a recent interview on the Smartless podcast, Driver was clear: “They are doing things, but not with me. “I won't do more.” He confirmed that his character's story has concluded.

The transition from heir to the dark side to tragic hero

The metamorphosis of Kylo Ren, the heir of the dark side, into a tragic hero, is an odyssey marked by internal conflicts and a search for identity. Initially, Kylo is presented as a ruthless villain, hell-bent on following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Darth Vader. However, his journey is much more tortuous. Throughout the films, we see a Kylo Ren tormented by his lineage and his choices, fighting the attraction to the light that lingers inside of him.

His relationship with Rey, full of tension and complexity, acts as a mirror and a catalyst for his redemption. In an unexpected twist, Kylo's end is not that of a dark conqueror, but that of a self-sacrificing hero, who redeems his past mistakes with a supreme act of love and selflessness, leaving behind a legacy of redemption and change.

Goodbye to Star Wars

Driver has expressed his desire to advance as an actor, leaving behind his time on Star Wars, which he described as inconsistent. He recalled how Abrams' initial vision for Kylo Ren, a trajectory opposite to Vader's, changed over time.

Although the actor closes his chapter in Star Wars, history has taught us that you should never say “never” in this galaxy. Let's remember the unexpected returns of actors like Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson and Hayden Christensen. So, while Driver continues on his path, the saga started by George Lucas continues to explore new horizons, always leaving a door open to mystery and surprise.