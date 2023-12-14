Adam Driver shares the profound changes his character went through in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Back in 2015, Star Wars returned to theaters with the first installment of a new trilogy that, this time, would explore the galaxy created by George Lucas decades after the Galactic Empire if it falls apart.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens showed that, although the imperial threat was behind us, the saga continued to face similar dangers, such as the always lurking dark side.

The character intended to portray these dangers in the three films was Kylo Renthe dark alter ego of Ben Soloson of Han Solo and Leia Organa. Adam Driver was in charge of bringing the character to life and, therefore, witnessed the many changes he experienced since he was hired.

And Kylo Ren was going to have a very different journey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, until one of the various conflicts that the production experienced made everything change.

Kylo Ren's original journey was to the dark side, not from

While promoting the Ferrari movie on The Rich Eisen Show, Adam Driver shared the original outline of Kylo Ren that he was presented with when he signed on with Lucasfilm to play the villain.

“JJ Abrams explained to me what he wanted to do with the character, but not before I said, 'I'm going to do it.' When I did it, I went to London for pre-production. There was a small room where I was able to read the script for the first time. .

Abrams had a general arc in mind that he wanted to do. His idea was for Kylo's journey to be the opposite of Vader's, where he starts out more confident and more committed to the dark side and then, in the last film, he's the most vulnerable.

I wanted to do the opposite: this character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three films, he would be the most committed to the dark side. I tried to keep that arc in mind, regardless of whether that wasn't the journey anyway, because it changed during filming. But I was still focused on it.

In the end it evolved into Ben Solo. That was never part of it – he was Ben Solo from the beginning, but there was never a version where we saw Ben Solo when I first signed up.”

When Rian Johnson took over Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, it changed much of the scheme that JJ Abrams had, something that contributes to the general inconsistency of the sequel trilogy at many points, since there is no solid narrative continuity.

Kylo Ren is one of many examples of these films of the saga why they have proven so divisive among the Star Wars fandom.