Daniil Kvyat is ever closer to starting his new adventure with Lamborghini Squadra Corse Iron Lynx in the WEC 2024. The Russian driver will race at the wheel of the only SC63 LMDh entered by the Sant’Agata Bolognese company (the other will race in IMSA with Andrea Caldarelli and other pilots yet to be announced) and will share it with two other pilots.

One of these is Mirko Bortolotti, announced in the line up for the World Endurance Championship just under a week ago. Meanwhile Kvyat, in addition to the necessary preparation with the SC63 which he will test again in a test scheduled for this month, is working to understand whether there could be the right elements to put together a more complete program for 2024, perhaps racing in a series dedicated to single-seaters. .

“I haven’t actually decided yet whether I will also race in other series in 2024, but it would make a lot of sense,” Daniil said exclusively to Motorsport.com. “We are discussing. I would like to add another program because, especially on single-seaters, I feel very comfortable.”

“On the single-seaters everything seems natural to me, because I’ve raced with those cars all my life. If there’s a good opportunity I’ll definitely evaluate it. Otherwise I’ll concentrate completely on the WEC.”

In this regard, the question of what his priority will be in the event of a double commitment in two different categories in the same year arose spontaneously. However, Kvyat gave a very precise picture of which team will have him in the event of concomitant events.

“Lamborghini will absolutely have priority. If there are concomitances, I will race with the SC63 in the WEC. Who knows, maybe there could be opportunities with championships without concomitances with the WEC, but yes, Lamborghini is the priority.”

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

Daniil Kvyat, Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Regarding his expectations for next season, the former Toro Rosso and Red Bull driver was very cautious. The SC63 is carrying out its final tests before its debut next March and it is difficult to get a precise picture of where the LMDh from Bologna (with Ligier chassis) might find itself compared to its direct competition.

“I am a person who is always careful with expectations, I am very cautious. We have to concentrate on our work, everyone in the team, be they mechanics, engineers, drivers, must give their best and then certainly the whole group is very talented. If each of us does our part and if we communicate well we will certainly be in a good position.”

A look at the situation related to the Balance of Performance (BoP) could not be missed. It is clear that from next year, with more manufacturers involved, the balancing system will have even more fundamental importance and will have to be managed in an appropriate manner, otherwise the risk is that of seeing the bank break down. And this is what the WEC promoters will try with all their might to avoid.

“It will certainly be a complex situation. But the aim of the BOP is to give the most similar possibility possible to all the teams. The objective is to make LMh and LMDh fight together for the victory. From this point of view there are teams who have learned a lot this year.”

“We lack a bit of experience compared to others, but we hope that they have learned their lesson. But having more than 8 manufacturers between LMh and LMDh is a very good thing, perhaps it is a record. So the WEC is at its peak, it is a golden moment for this championship,” concluded Kvyat.