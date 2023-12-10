Goals and assists halved in one year, more readable game: Mazzarri thinks of centralizing him and aims to help him rediscover his competitive malice

Maurizio Nicita

December 10 – 11:02 – Naples

The Last Kiss by Gabriele Muccino seems like the ideal film title to frame the moment of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. It was November 25th, not a century ago, when after scoring a great header in Bergamo and finally winning a match against Atalanta, the Georgian, hugging and kissing his new coach, seemed to have given the turning point to the season of Naples. Three games, and three defeats later, we moved on to a consoling “hug” from Walter Mazzarri when the coach replaced his nervous and lost champion in Turin at the end. Now the coach of the Azzurri would like to make a sequel to that film: Kiss me again. It would mean having overcome this nightmare phase with a team that has lost itself above all in the personality on the pitch.

Tactical problems

—

Technical-tactical reasons certainly influenced the Georgian’s less than exceptional performance – as did the rest of the team. Which Mazzarri himself explained: “With the lack of full-backs, both injured, it’s clear that on that side the game flows differently and it can’t even be Natan’s fault. But Kvara already did better in the final when he came on Zanoli who, despite being a right-footed player, pushed with greater continuity.” A way to also try to protect your jewel in a phase of involution and also of a certain nervousness. The match against Juventus was a big one and he also fell into the trap of provocations, getting a warning from Orsato. An apt comparison with last season? In April, from Gatti, Kvara also took a punch but did not lose clarity and that Napoli won the battle at the Allianz Stadium with a late goal from Raspadori. Because when you are convinced of your strength you don’t let external events influence you.

everything vanished

—

The surprise effect that left everyone speechless last season is over. In the sense that today all the opponents have learned to read Kvara better and to double and in some moments triple him. “In those moments – underlines Mazzarri – if you have three men on you it means that one of your teammates has more space and is less marked, so you have to pass the ball quickly.” Another aspect that the coach is taking care of is that of position, asking the player with the name that is unpronounceable for him to come more into the middle, closer to the goal. He did it well in Bergamo with a splendid header. As a movement he had also done very well against Juventus, only to then finish in that insipid way, definitely not up to the international fame that Kvara has.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the vein

—

And here there is another important aspect to underline. After the splendid goal against Atalanta last March, later awarded as the best of the championship, Luciano Spalletti commented: “Look back at the images and observe how swollen the vein on Kvara’s neck was. Now, this is what I wanted to see from him. That strength and belief to win games.” Here, Khvicha who finishes badly over the crossbar on that fabulous occasion lacked competitive malice in front of goal. Precisely the one invoked by Mazzarri himself for all his players. It means that this Napoli must find lost motivation after the Scudetto won. Another fact about the Georgian’s performance: today more than yesterday he tries to dribble and finishes it positively. A sign that there is no lack of commitment and there is no question of professionalism. But then something more is needed from a motivational point of view. And the difference between goals and assists a year ago, double the current ones, demonstrates precisely this. One last question: do you know when Napoli hasn’t won at Maradona? Since Kvara’s last (and only) home goal in September against Udinese. It’s time to update the statistics.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED