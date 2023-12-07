The Georgian reassures the fans after his father’s comments: “Important matches await us and all the attention is for my team”

December 6 – 5.16pm – MILAN

The dream of playing for Real Madrid is common to all footballers. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is no exception and a week before the Champions League match between Napoli and the Spanish, it was his father who made it known. “He always dreamed of that shirt.” Thus, also to calm the rumors that immediately multiplied regarding his possible transfer, the Georgian released some statements on the subject. “At the moment I’m 100% focused on the Azzurri” he pointed out to Geo Team. “I’m doing my best to support the team. Real Madrid has always been a childhood dream, but now my attention is only on Napoli. We have important matches ahead of us and I’m very happy here.”

If the present actually tells this, it is not excluded that his sale could materialize in the future. If on the one hand he did not hide the ambition, on the other Kvaratskhelia reiterated the concept. “There are many great teams where it would be nice to play, but now I feel happy where I am.” And all of his contribution will be needed for the next matches: Walter Mazzarri’s team, in fact, will first be involved tomorrow at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus and then on Tuesday they will receive Braga at Maradona to qualify for the Champions League round of 16. An objective within reach, considering that it will be enough not to lose against the Portuguese.