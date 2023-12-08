Kurt Russell does not rule out returning as Jack Burton in Little China 2

Kurt Russell would agree to make a Coup in Little China 2but only if the script is good.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Russell was asked if he would be willing to reprise his role as Jack Burtonthe protagonist of the cult film John Carpenter. The popular actor responded that he would not have any problem, although the only condition he has to return is that they have a script that surpasses that of the original film.

“Never say Never. If someone wrote a great script that was better than the first, I would have something new to say, I don’t know. We could slap John Carpenter a little bit and say, ‘Come on, John, let’s do this.'”

A sequel to the 1986 film could be very interesting, as it would show us what became of Jack’s life after the events of Coup in Little China. However, currently no kind of report has come to light suggesting that a second part is being made.