The trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 has already been released and there is a big absence, since the furious 5 do not appear.

Tigress, Crane, Monkey, Mantis and Viper form the powerful team called the Furious 5. They have been with the dragon warrior since the first installment, but curiously the Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer has not shown them.

First we are going to review the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 that we leave you below:

There is no apparent reason for them not to appear in the film.

Although the Furious 5 aren't in the Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer, that doesn't mean we won't see them in the movie when it hits theaters. Since, at the end of the third installment everyone ends up in the Valley of Peace. But what is true is that it seems that in the fourth film we will see an adventure between Po (Jack Black) and his new apprentice named Zhen (Awkwafina).

Kung Fu Panda 4

Luckily, the producer of this animated film, Mike Mitchell, has revealed that: “The Furious 5 make an appearance. All the old characters are back: Mr. Ping, Li, played by Bryan Cranston, Shifu, played by Dustin Hoffman, and then James Hong, who plays Ping. Lots of characters. All the characters return. All the characters you remember return and some villains I don't want to reveal. But we really wanted to introduce a lot of new characters and we did.”

So there is nothing to fear, since we will see the furious 5, although their participation will probably be quite small. Perhaps the simplest explanation is that it is a budgetary issue, since they are played by great actors and thus avoid their cachet. Furthermore, things are not going very well for Dreamworks, even though this saga has raised more than 1.8 billion among the top 3.

Actors from the original version of the Furious 5.

Angelina Jolie – TigressDavid Cross – CraneJackie Chan – MonkeySeth Rogen – MantisLucy Liu – Viper

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released on March 8, 2024.

