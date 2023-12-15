After almost ten years of waitingthe return of After and his team of warriors was announced with the trailer of Kung Fu Panda 4the last chapter of the successful saga Dreamworks.

The first three feature films and the two TV series had a total gross of approximately 1.8 billion dollars and a fan base that has expanded as fast as its franchise.

The new film will be released on March 8, 2024will be voiced by Jack Black as usual in the original version, while in the Italian version by Fabio Volo, confirmed for this sequel and also present in the trailer.

After a thousand vicissitudes and impossible challenges faced in the three previous films, the Dragon Warrior Powill receive the fateful call from destiny to stop fighting and become the spiritual guide of the Valley of Peace and train the Dragon Warrior who will take his place.

The situation will become further complicated with the appearance of the crime lord Chameleona lizard capable of taking any shape it wants and interested in using the Po's Staff of Wisdom to resurrect all previous villains.

Po will have to join forces with the corsara Zhena thief capable of making him lose his patience with little, but in possession of essential skills to defend the Valley of Peace from the clutches of Chameleon.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be directed by Mike Mitchell, co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine and produced by Rebecca Huntley. In Italy it will arrive in our cinemas distributed by Universal Pictures.