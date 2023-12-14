Because on 890 SMT do we find the 105 HP LC8c engine and not the one from the R?

“We are convinced that an engine that delivers 105 HP and 100 Nm of torque is the best choice for this bike. The LC8c configured for the 890 SMT expresses a higher torque value than that of the 890 Duke R, and the power values ​​are also very interesting: up to approximately 7,000 rpm, the SMT has more HP than the Duke R. We focused on on thrust and usability rather than on absolute performance, also because a bike like this is ridden more at medium-low than at medium-high. Furthermore, with a “Ready to Ride” weight of just 194kg, we believe we have achieved an excellent balance between weight and performance.

Are there other releases planned?

“At the moment we do not foresee other versions.”

What could be the competitors? They are not easy to spot, we thought of the Ducati Multistrada V2 and the Yamaha Tracer 9…

“There is no real rival, the 890 SMT is one of a kind!”.

The 990 SMT was born on the most high-performance KTM platform of the time, while the new SMT is almost a medium displacement. Is it a project choice or does it follow market demands?

“15 years ago, when the 990 SMT was born, there was no engine other than the twin-cylinder LC8 990, which at the time represented the best of KTM technology. Today there are different platforms and we believed that the LC8c 890 was the best to satisfy the demands of the market, which sees a return to less demanding bikes in terms of weight, performance and price. In essence, the new SMT is the best compromise between fun, practicality and ease of driving.”

Are 4 riding modes useful for a 105 HP engine?

“Safety, performance and technology are the cornerstones of our production. Today many KTM customers are young digital natives who ask for safe, high-performance motorbikes, complete with electronic equipment, which can be quickly adapted to the conditions of the route, as well as the weather and, why not, to their own mood. This is why we have equipped the 890 SMT with all the technology available, also present on the other models of the LC8c platform, 790 and 890″.