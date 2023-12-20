The House of Mattighofen has unveiled the new version of the “Beast”. Indeed, to the new versions, as they arrive new 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo. Two versions that share the aesthetics and a good part of the mechanics, but differ in the suspensions.

Both versions are based on the chassis developed for the 2020 1290 Super Duke R, therefore with a chrome-moly tubular trellis frame, implemented with some key improvements. On the R we find a new WP APEX open cartridge fork with 48 mm stanchions and separate functions, fully adjustable and with 125 mm of travel. The WP APEX monoshock has also been updated: it has separate reservoirs for gas and oil mounted with a “piggy-back” pattern and is fully adjustable, with separate adjusters for high- and low-speed compression. For 2024, the relevant DCC (Dual Compression Control) register has been revised.

The R Evo adopts WP's SAT (Semi-Active Technology), i.e. electronic suspension. By acting on magnetic valves, the SCU (Suspension Control Unit) adapts the damping in real time to the characteristics of the road surface and the driver's driving style, based on the information provided by the sinking sensors and the inertial platform (IMU). All suspension settings can be made from the dashboard, setting one of the five modes offered on the TFT: Auto, Comfort, Rain, Street and Sport.

Two further modes are optionally available in the optional Suspension Pro package, which unlocks Track and Pro modes. The package offers three modes with automatic preload called Low, Standard and High. In this case, the suspension is able to automatically calculate and adjust the required preload, based on the rider's weight, to find one of the three predefined settings, with the related geometries: auto-standard, auto-low, auto-high.

The Suspension Pro package also offers an Anti-Dive function. But the most interesting news is the arrival of Factory Start function. Inspired by MotoGP “holeshot devices”., this system automatically reduces the preload of the monoshock to lower the rear axle when the bike stops. This allows for more load on the rear wheel and consequently greater acceleration when stationary.

We find one pushing the motorbike new version of the 75° V-twin, with a displacement of 1,350 cc. To achieve this, the bore was increased from 108mm to 110mm. Furthermore, a new phase variator which creates two different valve lifts depending on the rotation speed, imperceptibly increasing the weight of the engine. The airbox has been redesigned with a reduced height thanks to shorter throttle bodies, and the “ram air” pressure supply system has been revised which now has straighter ducts. The throttle bodies are also new, which have a diameter of 60 mm, compared to the 56 mm of the 1290 Super Duke R. The upper injectors have been repositioned. Fifth and sixth gear ratios revised.

The result is one maximum power of 190 HP at 10,000 rpm. and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. Maintenance intervals are also lengthened, with valve clearance checks required at 60,000 km.

Thanks to the redesigned air intakes and air-box, the designers managed to increase the tank capacity by 1.5 liters, bringing it to 17.5 liters for a range estimated at over 300 km.

The instrumentation consists of a 5″ color TFT display, equipped with a USB-C socket, and features updated graphics.

Three in riding mode available to the pilot:

Rain – 130 HP, smoother response to the accelerator and maximum traction control. Street – 190 HP, intermediate response to the throttle and traction control suitable for road driving. Allows minimal front wheel lift.Sport – 190 HP, more direct throttle response, with traction control that allows light slip and allows the front wheel to leave the ground.

Two additional and optional riding modes:

Performance – allows for a certain level of customization, which extends to traction control intervention and throttle response. You can also deactivate the anti-wheelie and activate Launch Control.Track – allows the same level of customization as the Performance, but is intended for track driving. 2 different views become available on the 5″ TFT display, with a focus on lap times or telemetry data. In both cases only key information is displayed, while secondary information is left out. Anti-wheelie can be deactivated and Launch Control is available.

The tire pressure monitoring system is standard.

Engine braking control and an updated anti-wheelie (can be deactivated) are also available as options. It can be set to 5 different levels to allow you to choose the degree of front end lifting:

Very Low: 0.36°Low: 2.0°Medium: 11.1°High: 15.5°Very High: 22.25°