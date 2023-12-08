The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally is upon us and the drivers are finalizing their preparations to be in top shape for the start of the toughest race in the world. The competitors will depart from Al-Ula on January 5, 2024 for a route of almost 5,000 kilometers of timed stages, but the motorcycle category is already certain of the absence of one of the candidates for victory.

During training in California, Matthias Walkner suffered a serious accident in which he suffered multiple fractures to his tibia and fibula, as well as his ankle, and will therefore be absent from the Saudi event. The Austrian himself sent a message to his fans on social networks to confirm the bad news and to assure them that he will return after several months of recovery.

The accident occurred on December 5, as KTM confirmed, and he underwent surgery in a hospital in Palm Springs: “Dear fans and friends, unfortunately I have some very bad news to tell you after the last training session in the United States before the Dakar. We were going at a moderate pace to do an inspection of our training route.”

“As often happens in our sport, we are in the ‘dark’ with a bit of dust from the riders in front, I didn’t see a five meter difference in altitude and I fell down a slope. The first diagnosis from the doctors at the Californian hospital was rather negative, with multiple (open) fractures of the tibia, fibula and foot”, continued the runner. “The worst diagnosis is a very complex fracture of the upper left ankle. I’m not sure if the knee is also injured.”

“The first operation went well and I hope to be able to return to Austria soon. There I will undergo further operations and a very long rehabilitation,” explained Matthias Walkner. “I thank the KTM team, my colleagues and the rescue team, as well as the Red Bull APC of Los Angeles for helping me with their team of experts. Thank you all for the messages and words of encouragement, the dream of a another Dakar has crashed and very difficult times lie ahead.”

This is not the only bad news for the Austrian company, as last year’s winner Kevin Benavides, who had already suffered a serious injury similar to that of his teammate, also suffered an accident, although the Argentine is expected be able to defend his crown without problems in the desert of Saudi Arabia.