In view of the winter season, the promotions for the purchase of new motorbikes to be registered in 2024 are well served. Let's see in detail what the Austrian group has in store for us

December 14, 2023

As often happens this is the time of year we dream of acquire a new motorbike, perhaps with the intention of registering it in the new year, thus making it more “fresh” and attractive in a possible future sale deed of the same. Here, therefore, motorcycle manufacturers do not miss the opportunity to offer benefits, discounts and anything else to finalize a good number of sales.

Let's see in detail what the group offers us KTM starting right from the orange “Rady to Race”:

The Promotion “500 Euros of Advantages” is dedicated to Ktm 125 Duke and consists of 500 euros of benefits for this purchase. The “600 euros of benefits” promotion is dedicated to RC 125, RC 390, 390 Adventure (no Spoke Wheels) and in this case the advantage rises to 600 euros.

For those who buy one instead KTM 890 SMT here is the “Tech Pack” promotion which guarantees the free Tech Pack to the lucky future owners of this motorbike

In exchange for the purchase of one 1290 Super Duke R/EVO (MY23) the customer will receive 2,000 euros of benefits, 4 years of manufacturer warranty and a nice free Akrapovic silencer. This promotion is cutely called “Now or Never”.

Let's continue with the promotion 2,000 euros of benefits plus dedicated 4-year warranty extension 1290 Super Duke GT, 1290 Super Adventure R e 1290 Super Adventure S. Then the “1,000 Euros of Advantages” promotion dedicated to the EXC/EXC-F MY2023 enduros

For 125 Duke, 390 Duke, 390 Adventure, RC 125, RC 390: TAN 0.00%; 12-36 months; financeable amount from 1,500 to 7,000 euros and the availability of the program Start Now with Guaranteed Future Value, financeable amount from 3,000 to 25,000 euros. Finally, the KTM Finance package is not missing:

All promotions will be active until January 15, 2024

For the brand rubbing here is the “Extra 1,000” Promotion dedicated to enduro EC/EC-F MY2023, la “Smiles & Wheelies” promotion dedicated to ES 700 e SM 700 with 1,000 euros of benefits.

Infine Gasgas Finance dedicate a SM 700 and ES 700: TAN 1.99%; 12-30 months; financeable amount from 1,500 to 7,000 and availability of the program Start Now with Guaranteed Future Value, financeable amount from 1,000 to 14,000 euros

Also for the brand Husqvarna the “Viaggia Con Lei” Promotion dedicated to Norden 901, 1,500 euros of benefits and free aluminum suitcase set. The “500 Euro Advantages” Promotion is instead dedicated to Vitpilen 401 e Black Arrow 401. The “1,000 Euros For You” Promotion dedicated to enduro TE/FE MY2023.

Promotion Black Arrow 125 super favorable price until 15 January 2024 3,990.00 euros

Infine Husqvarna Finance per Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401, Svartpilen 125: TAN 0.00%; 12-36 months; Amount Financing from €1,500 to €7,000 and program availability Start Now with Guaranteed Future Value, financeable amount from 3,000 to 22,000 euros