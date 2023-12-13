The 450 SX-F Factory Edition and the 250 SX-F Factory Edition 2024 are now definitively ready. Equipped with all the best that KTM production can offer, they are full of captivating details and technical elements aimed at the maximum possible performance

There isn't much left until the debut of the new series Factory of the KTM Cross. We have to wait until January 6th for the first round of the AMA Supercross championship, then we will be able to see the new ones in action KTM SX-F Factorythat is, the richest and sportiest representatives of KTM production intended for the practice of motocross.

In perfect Factory style, there will be many details that make this series so captivating and desirable. For example the anodized steering plates, the painted frame orange and many particularities reserved only for the Factory models are an indelible signature for them, yet the most substantial innovations are to be found elsewhere, in the chassis, such as the new attack of the rear monocle now stiffer and lighter and the new engine mounts which are also lighter and more flexible to give better rideability and handling while driving.

Both the 450 and 250 Factory are equipped with the new one Connectivity Unit Offroadbut among the goodies there is no shortage of the Akrapovič exhaust terminal, a new filter box cover, the carbon-reinforced 4-screw Factory engine guard and a beautiful Hinson clutch cover machined from solid, in short, enthusiasts will have something to dream about in this winter season .

Certainly even the standard version of KTM's future SXs will be able to benefit from improvements and refinements, for these there is no shortage of a large Power Parts catalogue, but the Factory ones continue to be the most desirable and captivating of the KTM brand.

KTM Cross 2024: New SX-F Factory Edition