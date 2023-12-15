Spy photos of what appears to be the new KTM 390 Adventure 2025 are appearing on the web. The example photographed features a 21-inch front rim, here are the first images

New design and 21 inch front rim



In the model photographed you can see “sticking” a 21 inch front rim. If KTM decides to adopt this technical solution also in what will be the new 390 Adventure model, many of you will be happy given that this specific “request” has always been highlighted in the comments of our articles and our tests. In all cases thanks to the high mudguard, the vertical plexiglass fairing and the new overlapping headlights the 390 Adventure It acquired a nice aggressive look from Rally Raid.

The mix of single cylinder, 21 inch rim and lightness it could be the right recipe for an extremely fun bike in driving, but now also suitable for off-road competitions.

Engine and chassis



The new 390 range it is equipped with a brand new engine, as is the chassis. Usually, Adventure and Duke share these technical elements so the prediction is that the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be able to mount the single-cylinder of the current 2024 model. The name of the engine is LC4c: liquid-cooled, four valves and “c” for compact.

With the 2024 model the displacement growsreaching up to 399 cc compared to the 373 cc of the previous version (the stroke increased from 60 to 64 mm, while the bore remained unchanged at 89 mm), Torque and horsepower values ​​also increase that reach altitude 39 Nm by 44 CV.

Like the engine the chassis also appears to be that of the new 390 Adventure 2024: maintains the chromium-lybdenum steel structure, but has revised rigidity and weight. The first question mark concerns il frame given that in the photos it is not clear whether the new 390 Adventure 2025 actually features the same die-cast aluminum structure as the Duke 390 2024. The aluminum swingarm is also new.

The suspension department is entrusted to WP, but it is difficult to predict whether the individual units will be the same or perhaps updated.

