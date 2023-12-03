In the first half the Emilians took the lead with Henrique. In the second half the two decisive episodes: the expulsion of Boloca and the entry of the Dane who procures the penalty scored by Dybala and then scores the definitive advantage

From our correspondent Andrea Pugliese

3 December 2023 (change at 8.09pm) – Reggio Emilia

The hero you don’t expect, the Viking who until now had hidden among the glaciers of memories. And instead in Reggio Emilia Roma overtook Sassuolo and temporarily reached Napoli in fourth place, for the first time with a direct eye on the Champions League. And it was Rasmus Kristensen who opened it for the Giallorossi, who in 45 minutes got the equalizing penalty and then scored (with a deflection from Tressoldi) the winning goal. A very heavy 2-1 for Roma, which erased the ghosts of a defeat that was materializing until the madness of Boloca, who after 16′ of the second half left Sassuolo with ten men. Up until that moment, in fact, Dionisi’s team had held the field well, playing on par with the Giallorossi.

decide henrique

—

Mou leaves Pellegrini out and confirms Bove as midfielder, Dionisi relies on the usual 4-2-3-1, betting on Laurientè on the left. The result was a long, soporific match: low pace, scholastic passes, never a hint or a stroke of genius for the entire half of the first half. Dybala tries from outside (shot saved), Pinamonti responds with a weak header that ends up wide. In short, we move through general boredom until the 25th minute, when a cross-shot from Berardi becomes the perfect assist for Henrique (also thanks to Ndicka’s sleep), for Sassuolo’s lead. And then the game gets a little heated. Dybala continues to always lower himself to play balls that he cannot find in the attacking midfield, with the result that it is often Bove who gets up alongside Lukaku, certainly not someone capable of doing harm in the last 20 metres. So Roma’s maneuver is often sterile, it finds no outlets, even if they end up playing more on Spinazzola’s side than on Karsdorp’s. On one occasion, however, Lukaku manages to play his usual blocking game and serves Dybala, whose curling shot from the edge of the box overtakes Consigli. On the other hand, however, Boloca and Henrique in the middle turn ball after ball, but then Laurentiè and Berardi never manage to create real dangers. Except at the end of the match, when the Frenchman gave Thorstvedt a golden ball for the 2-0, but the Norwegian gave the ball to an incredulous Rui Patricio. In fact, however, Roma’s ball possession (69%, never so high for the Giallorossi) does not bear fruit, also because the Giallorossi are weak (17-11 duels won by Sassuolo).

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the viking of rome

—

Mou’s moves then are Kristensen and Azmoun (the two not on the UEFA list), with the Portuguese effectively switching to 3-4-2-1. The Giallorossi’s offensive potential increases, but the number of ideas decreases. The opportunity for the equalizer arrives anyway, thanks to a general defensive blunder by Sassuolo, but Lukaku alone in front of Consigli shoots at the Emilian goalkeeper. On the other hand, however, Pinamonti and Laurienté hindered each other in the area on a delicious ball, while Azmoun did not take advantage of another golden chance. In short, now we play more, also because the teams are longer than the first 45 minutes. In the 16th minute Boloca makes a crazy tackle on Paredes, Marcenaro first gives him the yellow, then with the help of the VAR he switches to the red. And then Dionisi switches to 4-3-2 (with Racic), while Mou also brings in Pellegrini and El Shaarawy to increase the attacking phase, playing with 5 offensive players all together. And the equalizer came from a Dybala penalty, due to a naive foul by Erlic on Kristensen. Who shortly after becomes the hero of the evening, with a shot that mocks Consigli due to Tressoldi’s deflection. It seems over, but Racic has the ball twice to make it 2-2 (first on a mistake by Paredes, then on a shot from outside), while Consigli says no to Pellegrini. It ends like this, with Mourinho embracing him for a huge victory for the Champions League.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED