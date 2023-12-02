Discover the story behind the names of Krillin’s ex-girlfriend and daughter

In the universe of Dragon Ball, the anime saga that has captured the imagination of millions, there are curious details that sometimes go unnoticed. One of them is the peculiar coincidence in the names of Krillin’s ex-girlfriend and daughter, a key character in the series. But what is behind this peculiarity? Join me on this journey to discover the secrets and curiosities that surround these characters.

The mysterious name game

Krillin, known in Japan as Kuririn, is one of the most beloved Z warriors from “Dragon Ball.” His name, derived from kurumi (chestnut in Japanese), is a play on words created by Akira Toriyama, the famous creator of the series. But the play on words doesn’t end here. Krillin had a girlfriend named Maron, whose name also means chestnut in French, adding another layer to the name game that characterizes the series.

But the plot becomes even more complicated when Krillin and No. 18, his wife in the series, name their daughter Marron. Although she is a charming name, we cannot ignore the striking similarity of her to Maron, the wrestler’s ex-girlfriend. This choice names Krillin’s daughter in a way that is eerily reminiscent of her ex-girlfriend, adding a quirky touch to the family dynamic.

Maron’s footprint

Maron, despite his brief appearance in the DBZ series, left an indelible mark on Krillin’s life. With a striking resemblance to Bulma, another important protagonist of the series, Maron stood out for her light hair and her style. Her relationship with Krillin was intense but fleeting, and her departure was as quick as her arrival.

Moving on to another aspect of the Z warrior’s life, his relationship with No. 18 has stood out as one of the most unique and strongest in DB Super. Together, they have proven to be a formidable pair, not only in their personal lives, but also on the battlefield. Their unique dynamics and ability to complement each other have established Krillin and Android 18 as one of the most memorable duos in the Goku and company universe.

The legacy of names

Returning to the peculiar coincidence of names, it’s interesting to consider what it might mean for Marron when he grows up and discovers the origin of his name. Will it be an awkward conversation between father and daughter or just a fun anecdote from DB’s rich history? What is certain is that both Maron and the character’s daughter represent different but intertwined aspects of the wrestler’s life, reflecting his evolution as a character from his single days to becoming a dedicated father.

Although Maron has disappeared from the Dragon Ball narrative, Marron continues to be a presence in the married life. Her future in the series is a blank canvas, full of possibilities. Will she follow in her parents’ footsteps as a fighter or will she forge her own path? Only time will tell.

Special names

Krillin’s story, from his relationship with Maron to his family life with his daughter, is an example of how small details in Dragon Ball can reveal deeper, more meaningful layers. These name games, while they may seem trivial, reflect Toriyama’s rich creativity and his ability to weave complex and fascinating stories.

In short, the Toriyama saga continues to surprise and delight fans with its unexpected twists and intertwined stories. The curious coincidence of the names of the daughter and ex-partner is just one example of how this anime has managed to capture the imagination of its audience, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of entertainment.