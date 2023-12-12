loading…

The Kremlin said additional US military aid to Ukraine would be a failure. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Kremlin said additional help United States of America (AS)’s Ukraine would be a “failure.” The statement was issued ahead of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.

“Moscow is also closely watching developments as the two leaders will meet on Tuesday,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as reported by Al Jazeera, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Zelensky’s visit is part of a final plea to US lawmakers to keep military support flowing as he fights against Russia.

As the Ukrainian leader visits the White House and Capitol Hill, Biden’s call for billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine and Israel is at serious risk of failure in Congress.

“It is important for everyone to understand: The tens of billions of dollars poured into Ukraine did not help it achieve success on the battlefield,” Peskov said, speaking at a news conference in Moscow.

“Tens of billions of dollars seeking to be funneled to Ukraine are headed for the same failure,” he added.

The Kremlin spokesman said the outcome of the meeting would not change the situation on the front lines in Ukraine, nor the progress of Russia’s “special military operations” in the country.

He added that Zelensky’s authority was being undermined by his government’s “failures” in the ongoing war.

On Monday, Zelensky warned that failure to maintain support for Ukraine would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.