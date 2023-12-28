Kratos has had two voice actors throughout his entire history.

Kratos could return to the Greek stage in a remastering

Join the conversation

God of War Ragnarok is experiencing a second youth thanks to the launch of its free DLC Valhalla which gives the Santa Monica Studio title the perfect closure for the character of Kratos, which is full of all kinds of details including the affection that the Spartan has for his son. However, if this content is characterized by something, it is by bring back the greek stage of the franchise.

This is because before his Nordic landing, Kratos was the protagonist of a trilogy and several spin-offs set in Ancient Greece which are the ones that really made the character famous before the last two video games elevated him even more, although there are many who do not forget the origins of the character and they are, therefore, eager to return, this being something that the remastering of God of War could give them. However, it seems that Kratos would not have his current voice in this hypothetical compilation.

Kratos' current voice actor has refused to voice the Greek version of the character out of respect for his partner

Christopher Judge has earned all kinds of praise for his interpretation of the Spartan, giving him an older appearance in keeping with the character's time and stage in the Norse games. However, Kratos didn't always have his voicesince in all the Greek titles it was Terrence C. Carson who was in charge of giving the Spartan a voice, this being an interpretation that best suited the fury that Kratos displayed during these first video games.

Now, it must be said that in the Valhalla DLC we could see that both versions of Kratos met face to face, being that Christopher Judge lent his voice to the character, but the Greek version did not say a single word. And it seems that Judge refused to dub it to respect the work of Terrence C. Carsonas he himself confirms in the following video:

It should be noted that Judge has confirmed that They contacted him to voice a younger Kratos, also refusing in this case, although it is not known if it refers to the character's appearance in Valhalla or to the rumored remastering of the original trilogy. In any case, it seems obvious that, if this is launched, It will be without Judge like the Spartan.

Join the conversation