The German tuner has stripped one of his GP2-890R track twins and created this devil-may-care naked, in name and in fact. 130 hp for 140 kg …

December 28, 2023

If you travel a few kilometers from the KTM headquarters in Mattighofen, you will come across the Kremer Motorcyclesa company that builds small series motorcycles super sports cars with KTM engines.

We have always seen them dressed and equipped with track fairings, but this time Krämer decided to work on a naked motorcyclewith a name that says it all: Super Hooligan Concept.

The Krämer Super Hooligan Concept is apparently based on the base of the Krämer GP2-890Rwith a weight that should be around 140 kg (perhaps even less), and with the KTM 890R engine to push it.

Valuable components for the Brembo braking system, WP suspensions and Dymag rims.

In addition to the lack of the fairing that characterizes the GP2-890R, the “Hooligan” is fitted with a classic handlebar instead of half handlebars, perfect for road riding, even if so at a glance, the Austrian naked could hardly be homologated.

Aside from the lack of lights and mirrors, does not fit ABS (mandatory), just as the exhaust system does not have the features of one approved for road use.

It would therefore be a nice toy for fun on the track, an expensive toy, considering that the GP2-890R is sold for €30,000, you could save a couple for the purchase of this Creams Super Hooligan Concept.

The certain thing is that from the numbers and from what we see, it should be very adrenaline-filled and above all very funny.