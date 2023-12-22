Suara.com – PT Krakatau Posco was named the first and only Iron Steel Industry in Indonesia to win the Green Proper Award (beyond compliance) by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK).

Several Green PROPER assessment indicators include the implementation of a Life Cycle Assessment, energy efficiency, emission reduction, water conservation and water efficiency, 3Rs of B3 and Non-B3 Waste, biodiversity protection, community empowerment, and disaster response.

This success was achieved thanks to good cooperation from all related parties at PT Krakatau Posco. This green rating is proof of PT Krakatau Posco's commitment to running a business based on environmental awareness.

Makmun, Director of Technology and Business Development at PT Krakatau Posco, emphasized that this Award is clear evidence of PT Krakatau Posco's commitment and attention to environmental issues and community development.

“By winning this award, Krakatau Posco has consistently proven sustainable improvements in environmental management,” said Makmun, written on Friday (22/12/2023).

The hope, he continued, is that this achievement will make PT Krakatau Posco a domestic industrial company that not only supports national economic growth, but also instills sustainability principles in every step.

As is known, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry has again handed over the PROPER Award for the 2022 – 2023 period to companies that achieve compliance and beyond compliance in their efforts to protect and manage the environment.

This award is a form of performance evaluation carried out by the Government for those responsible for businesses and/or activities in the field of Environmental Management.

This year's award was given directly by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia KH. Ma'ruf Amin was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry of the Republic of Indonesia, Alue Dohong, at the 2023 Company Performance Rating Assessment Program Award in Environmental Management (PROPER 2023) at the Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta.

Based on SK.1353/MENLHK/SETJEN/KUM.1/12/2023 concerning the 2022-2023 Proper Assessment Results, it is known that 3,694 companies are Proper participants.

Proper assessment results show that 79 companies received a GOLD rating, 196 companies received a GREEN rating, 2,131 companies received a BLUE rating, 775 companies received a RED rating, 211 companies were subject to law enforcement/not operating/suspended.